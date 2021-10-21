Axe Market Capitalization Tops $225,675.88 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Axe has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $225,675.88 and approximately $61,213.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.44 or 0.00508443 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

