Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $506,914.55 and $16,274.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00200252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00099326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

AXIS is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

