Axos Financial (AX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axos Financial stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axos Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Axos Financial worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

