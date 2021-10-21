B. Riley Comments on Peabody Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of BTU opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

