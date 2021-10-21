B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $750.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $815.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.08.

LRCX stock opened at $565.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

