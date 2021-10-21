Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €100.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRN. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krones currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €86.80 ($102.12). The stock had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.08. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €90.80 ($106.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.