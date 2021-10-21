Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €17.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.30 ($13.30).

SDF traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting €13.64 ($16.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a one year high of €14.53 ($17.09). The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -5.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

