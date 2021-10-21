BaaSid Price Reaches $0.0026 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $163,787.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00100893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00191625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

