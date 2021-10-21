Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 192,951 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $991.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 221,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

