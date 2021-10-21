Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

