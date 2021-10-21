Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,060 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded down $10.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,897. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average is $141.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

