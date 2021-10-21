Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 848,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,906,000 after purchasing an additional 437,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.39. 240,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,535,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $217.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

