Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 139.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after buying an additional 2,248,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $58.24. 325,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,387,951. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

