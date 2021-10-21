Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.82. 322,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,871,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.68. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $309.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

