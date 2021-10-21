Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,772,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,487,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 313.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after acquiring an additional 92,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $907.36. 3,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,810. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $895.18 and a 200 day moving average of $870.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

