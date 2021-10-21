Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $174.70. 139,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,570. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

