Ball Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLL. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

NYSE BLL opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ball by 1,030.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at $108,181,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Ball by 133.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

