Ball’s (BLL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Ball (NYSE:BLL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.
Shares of BLL opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
