Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Get Banc of California alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.