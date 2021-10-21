BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of BancFirst worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $64.44 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

