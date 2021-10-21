Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.76. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 483,507 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.