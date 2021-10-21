Bancor Hits Market Cap of $979.09 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Bancor has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Bancor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00006619 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $979.09 million and approximately $70.64 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 225,877,081 coins. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

