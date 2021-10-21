Band Protocol Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $304.30 million and approximately $53.24 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.65 or 0.00013727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00045142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00099977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00190416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

