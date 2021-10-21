Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. 582,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,483,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

