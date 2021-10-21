Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.14

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $8.78. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 76,664 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 22.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

