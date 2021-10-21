Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,193 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

