Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 13,930 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.