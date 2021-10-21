Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 15,767 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.34% of CNB Financial worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $402.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

