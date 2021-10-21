Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,585 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after buying an additional 42,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

