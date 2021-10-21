Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 66,303 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.59% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 134,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,871,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $363.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADMS. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

