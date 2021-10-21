Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 3,922.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.72% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 274.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,533 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 522.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,377 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

