Bank of Montreal Can Buys 28,051 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000.

Shares of EWS opened at $24.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

