Bank of Montreal Can Buys 30,481 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 1,889.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Camping World by 29.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 6.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camping World by 27.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 62.70%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.