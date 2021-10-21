Bank of Montreal Can Buys 7,093 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.