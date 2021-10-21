Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.93% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,065,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $104.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $104.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.