Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Coty by 70.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

