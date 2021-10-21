Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $805.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. Research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

