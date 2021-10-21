Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,787,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,605,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after buying an additional 248,176 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

