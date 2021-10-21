Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.98. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.07). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

