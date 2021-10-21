Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.31 Million Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $380.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

