Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in GATX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GATX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GATX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in GATX by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in GATX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

NYSE:GATX opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

