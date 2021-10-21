Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.34 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $6,773,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,673.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 257,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.