Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.35 Million Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of UFP Technologies worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 211,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

