Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 7,314.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 63,717 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 67,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AERI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

