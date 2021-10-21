Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Medifast by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.22. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

