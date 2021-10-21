Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.41 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $5,960,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $24,311,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,385,151.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

