Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,772,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $236.36 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

