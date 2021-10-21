Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after buying an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,066,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,352,000 after buying an additional 104,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.57 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

