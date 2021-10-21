Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.43 Million Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of FutureFuel worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 64,708 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $347.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.