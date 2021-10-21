Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Donaldson by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Donaldson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 41,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson stock opened at $59.95 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

